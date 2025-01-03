ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 63141 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151451 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129564 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137028 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135363 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173538 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111075 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165933 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104532 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113982 views

Actual people
Actual places
Apple to pay $95 million for secret wiretapping through Siri

Apple to pay $95 million for secret wiretapping through Siri

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25442 views

Apple has agreed to pay $95 million to settle a lawsuit over unauthorized recording of Siri conversations. Starting in 2014, iPhone owners will be able to receive up to $20 in compensation for each device.

Apple will pay $95 million to settle a civil lawsuit in which the company is accused of wiretapping iPhone owners and other company devices using its virtual assistant Siri. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details 

The proposed settlement will end a 5-year lawsuit involving allegations that Apple secretly activated Siri to record conversations on iPhones and other devices equipped with the virtual assistant for more than a decade.

The recordings occurred even when people did not try to activate the virtual assistant by saying “Hello, Siri.” Some of the recorded conversations were passed on to advertisers to sell their products to consumers who were likely to be interested in the goods and services, the lawsuit claimed.

The allegations of Siri spying run counter to Apple's longstanding commitment to protecting the privacy of its customers.

Apple does not admit any wrongdoing in the settlement agreement, which is yet to be approved by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White. Lawyers in the case have proposed to schedule a court hearing in Oakland for February 14 to review the terms.

If the settlement is approved, tens of millions of consumers who owned iPhones and other Apple devices from September 17, 2014, through the end of last year will be eligible to file claims. Each consumer could receive up to $20 per Siri device covered by the settlement, although the amount of the payout could be reduced or increased depending on the volume of claims. Only 3-5% of eligible consumers are expected to file claims.

Eligible consumers will be able to receive compensation for a maximum of five devices.

The settlement is only a fraction of Apple's $705 billion in profits since September 2014. It is also a fraction of the approximately $1.5 billion that consumer lawyers estimate Apple would have had to pay if the company had been found guilty of violating wiretapping and other privacy laws if the case had gone to trial.

In addition, the lawyers who filed the lawsuit can receive up to $29.6 million from the settlement fund to cover their fees and other expenses.

Recall 

Apple shares have risen by 16% since November, adding $500 billion to the company's market value. The growth is attributed to the enthusiasm for AI and expectations of a new iPhone “super cycle.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
apple-incApple Inc.

