Apple is considering raising prices for iPhones in the new lineup - WSJ

Apple is considering raising prices on the iPhone line to be released this year. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Wall Street Journal.

Details

According to the publication, citing its own sources, the company is considering whether to "tie" price increases to new features and designs, trying to avoid the impression that any increase is related to US tariffs on China.

The publication reports that high-quality phones, including Pro and Pro Max models, will be manufactured in China, even as Apple increases capacity at Indian plants.

The company has not raised the initial price of its flagship iPhone model since the iPhone X debuted in 2017, leaving it at $999. However, Trump's duties have hit Apple's manufacturing centers, including China, significantly increasing the cost of smartphone production, the publication said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said during an earnings conference call that the company could incur costs of about $900 million this quarter due to tariffs.

Recall

The US and China have reached a temporary agreement to reduce tariffs, with the US reducing tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%, while 125% Chinese tariffs on US goods will be reduced to 10%.