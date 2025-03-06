Apple introduced the MacBook Air with M4: new power and blue color
Apple announced the updated MacBook Air with the M4 processor, which is twice as fast as the M1. The laptop features a new webcam, AI support, and up to 18 hours of battery life.
Apple has announced a new version of the MacBook Air, equipped with the M4 processor, which is now offered in a stylish blue color. This was reported by Apple, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
The updated MacBook Air has received several important improvements, although its appearance remains familiar. The main change is the new 10-core M4 chip, which provides enhanced performance. Combined with support for up to 32 GB of unified memory, this laptop is twice as fast as the previous model with the M1 chip and 23 times more powerful than options with Intel processors.
One of the main features is the focus on artificial intelligence, which gives users access to Apple Intelligence technology. Additionally, the company promises that on a single charge, the new MacBook Air can run for up to 18 hours.
The updated laptop is equipped with a new 12-megapixel webcam with support for Center Stage and Desk View features, which automatically keeps the user in the center of the frame during video calls, while also simultaneously displaying the desktop.
The MacBook Air will be available with 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch displays, both with Liquid Retina. These models support the connection of two external monitors with a resolution of 6K.
The starting price of the updated model with a 13-inch screen, 16 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage is $999, which is $100 cheaper than previous versions. However, prices in Ukraine may be higher.
