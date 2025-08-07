"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company

The transfer of the right to maintain repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters to a foreign company, which is associated with the Russian defense-industrial complex, has caused a strong reaction from people's deputies. In the parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense, the decision of the State Aviation Service has already been called a threat to the state and they demand its cancellation, writes UNN.

Details

According to People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky, the situation causes serious concern, as critically important powers have been transferred to a foreign company from the United Arab Emirates, registered in an offshore zone. In addition, according to available information, this company may be connected with the Russian Federation, which creates a direct threat to the national security of Ukraine.

This decision not only may contain very significant risks for the security and defense sector, it is generally anti-state. In fact, the State Aviation Service is a central executive body that could take over the authority to maintain repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters. It should be noted that this is the main helicopter operated by all major components of the security and defense sector of Ukraine – noted the MP.

Fedir Venislavsky also reported that he had already raised the issue of transferring important powers to a foreign company with the competent authorities and the Prime Minister of Ukraine and emphasized that he did so immediately after familiarizing himself with the decision of the State Aviation Service, which caused serious concern.

On the same day, I appealed to the Security Service of Ukraine with a deputy's appeal. The next day, I appealed to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Anatoliivna Svyrydenko, so that they would consider this issue at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, urgently cancel this anti-state decision of the State Aviation Service, and remove Mr. Bilchuk from the post of head of the State Aviation Service – emphasized the member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security.

In summary, it should be noted that in the current conditions of war, the transfer of powers for servicing strategic aviation equipment to foreign structures without thorough verification creates risks for Ukraine. This includes, in particular, the leakage of sensitive information to the aggressor country, the risk of sabotage of Mi-8 repairs, and the dependence of the defense sector on external structures. This issue requires an immediate, transparent, and balanced response from the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and competent authorities, as it is not only about procedural decisions, but about protecting national security and key strategic interests of the country.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in early August, the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, under the leadership of Oleksandr Bilchuk, reported on the alleged successful resolution of the issue of maintaining repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters and delegating the relevant functions to a designated entity. At the same time, the public announcement did not specify the name of the company to which critically important powers were transferred.

It later turned out that it was AAL Group Ltd, registered in the United Arab Emirates, in Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone – that is, a foreign company operating in an offshore jurisdiction. In addition, according to data from open sources, the ultimate beneficiary of AAL Group Ltd may be the Russian company "Russian Helicopters", which is part of the state defense concern "Rostec".

As a result of this decision, Ukrainian aircraft repair enterprises – including those servicing combat helicopters for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and other security sector structures – are obliged to coordinate their actions for the repair, maintenance, and modernization of Mi-8 with a foreign company. This includes, in particular, the coordination of technical documentation, repair specifications, the condition of individual aircraft, the scope of work, and other sensitive information of a defense nature.

Commenting on the situation, experts noted that Ukraine has certified domestic companies with relevant competencies that have been providing technical maintenance and repair of Mi-8 helicopters since 2014 and are included in state registers of service providers. At the same time, experts warn about the risks of information leakage regarding combat modifications of these helicopters, flight structure, and technical features of aircraft, which may complicate their further maintenance.

Thus, the decision of the State Aviation Service raises not only questions about national security, but also casts doubt on the support of the domestic aviation manufacturer.