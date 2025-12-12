Another reputational blow to the "integrity" of the HCJ: the court declared their assessment methods illegal

$42.270.01
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 2640 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 12627 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 25603 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 34720 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 31161 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 32385 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 44578 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 21698 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21718 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17160 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
White House: Trump administration will send representative to peace talks in Europe on one conditionDecember 11, 10:31 PM • 5048 views
Zelenskyy considers holding a referendum on Donbas amid US pressure - BloombergDecember 11, 11:00 PM • 6430 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - Bloomberg02:14 AM • 10337 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs03:58 AM • 9248 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW04:30 AM • 10630 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 44571 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 50536 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 50943 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 61699 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 62238 views
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 31978 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 33854 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 39164 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 35326 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 43607 views
Another reputational blow to the "integrity" of the HCJ: the court declared their assessment methods illegal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The Supreme Court overturned the decision of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine regarding the candidate's non-compliance with the requirements for the position of a judge of the appellate administrative court.

Another reputational blow to the "integrity" of the HCJ: the court declared their assessment methods illegal

The High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine has once again found itself at the center of a scandal: the Supreme Court overturned one of its key decisions regarding the candidate's non-compliance with the requirements for the position of a judge of the appellate administrative court. This is the second such decision in a week, reports lawyer and head of the Legal Association "Dobrosud" Tetiana Ohnev'yuk, writes UNN.

This refers to case No. 990/352/25, in which the Cassation Administrative Court recognized as illegal the HQCJ's conclusion about the "insufficient determination and responsibility" of Judge Oksana Andrusenko, an experienced judge with many years of experience in administrative justice, an active member of European professional communities, and a judge-speaker.

According to Ohnev'yuk, the root of the problem lies in the HQCJ's changed approaches to assessing the moral and psychological qualities of candidates. The Commission refused to involve professional psychologists, effectively taking on their role. HQCJ members independently determine the level of responsibility, determination, and "continuous development" of candidates - without special knowledge and based on subjective impressions.

In the case of Judge Andrusenko, the Commission made conclusions that "may indicate insufficient determination," based on its own "internal conviction." All this despite a positive psychological report and high assessments of professional competence.

Ohnev'yuk emphasizes that the situation is reaching absurdity. It turns out that a judge can be responsible enough to administer justice in the first instance, but suddenly "not responsible enough" for the appellate instance.

Such an approach, according to her, not only violates the rights of contestants but also causes direct reputational damage to current judges, publicly questioning their professional and personal qualities without proper grounds.

The Cassation Administrative Court, having analyzed all the evidence and arguments, unanimously granted Judge Andrusenko's claim. The Supreme Court judges recognized that the HQCJ's decision was unmotivated and not supported by any objective data.

Recall

At least 70 lawsuits have been filed with the Supreme Court due to alleged manipulations by the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) during the competition. The reason was the procedure by which the HQCJ selected judges. Participants claim that the competition was not transparent, that judges close to the HQCJ and the HCJ won, and that the work was checked outside the electronic system. In particular, Ruslan Raimov, an assistant to the head of the HQCJ, a member of the examination commission, who lived and worked in Russia until 2019, and was deemed dishonest when he tried to get a job at the Prosecutor General's Office, won the competition.

The head of the HQCJ, Andriy Pasichnyk, confirmed during questioning by the parliamentary temporary investigative commission that he checked the candidates' work at home, having previously printed them out. After checking, according to him, he burned all the work. A criminal proceeding has been opened based on these facts.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics