Another plus 850 occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 411,550 people, 6,556 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/27/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 411,550 (+850) people

tanks - 6556 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles - 12494 (+16) units,

artillery systems - 1009 (+16) units,

MLRS - 1000 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 686 (+0) units,

aircraft - 340 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7729 (+22),

cruise missiles - 1912 (+2),

ships/boats - 25 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 13065 (+28) units,

special equipment - 1588 (+8).

AddendumAddendum

According to the General Staff, 96 combat engagements took place over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 92 air strikes, fired 110 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 out of 13 shaheds and two aircraft missiles