Another group of Ukrainian children rescued from occupation

Another group of Ukrainian children has been rescued from the temporarily occupied territories, including a boy whose mother died and father lost his legs during a drone attack, as well as a girl and two brothers whose guardians were threatened with having their children taken away for refusing Russian documents. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.

Within the framework of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, another group of Ukrainian children was rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. Among those rescued are a boy whose mother died and father lost his legs during a drone attack; a sister and two brothers whose guardians were threatened with having their children taken away for refusing Russian documents; fearless teenagers who even sang the forbidden anthem of Ukraine in a Russian school; a family that lived on a mined street in constant fear of death - Yermak wrote.

He added that some of them were finally reunited with their parents after almost three years of separation.

Recall

Within the framework of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, Ukrainian children who previously, under pressure from the occupiers, studied in school under the Russian program have been returned. The children left with their mother and finally, for the first time in over 3 years, saw their father.