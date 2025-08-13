Another group of Ukrainian children rescued from occupation

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 5918 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 16302 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 33219 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 21886 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 37852 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 50542 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 32421 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 66076 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 83428 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 52755 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3m/s
39%
756mm
Popular news
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 44222 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 23384 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in WarsawAugust 13, 06:57 AM • 6678 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideo07:26 AM • 31878 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 11950 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 33258 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 37883 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 50560 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 66088 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 41830 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Scott Bessent
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Alaska
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 2198 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 23432 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 44270 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 23634 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 31111 views
Actual
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
Truth Social
The New York Times

Another group of Ukrainian children rescued from occupation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Ukraine rescued a group of children from temporarily occupied territories, including a boy whose mother died and father lost his legs. Among them are also children whose guardians were threatened for refusing Russian documents.

Another group of Ukrainian children rescued from occupation

Another group of Ukrainian children has been rescued from the temporarily occupied territories, including a boy whose mother died and father lost his legs during a drone attack, as well as a girl and two brothers whose guardians were threatened with having their children taken away for refusing Russian documents. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.

Within the framework of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, another group of Ukrainian children was rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. Among those rescued are a boy whose mother died and father lost his legs during a drone attack; a sister and two brothers whose guardians were threatened with having their children taken away for refusing Russian documents; fearless teenagers who even sang the forbidden anthem of Ukraine in a Russian school; a family that lived on a mined street in constant fear of death 

- Yermak wrote.

He added that some of them were finally reunited with their parents after almost three years of separation.

Recall

Within the framework of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, Ukrainian children who previously, under pressure from the occupiers, studied in school under the Russian program have been returned. The children left with their mother and finally, for the first time in over 3 years, saw their father.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine