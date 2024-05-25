Another explosion occurs in Kharkiv: first in the central districts

There were explosions in Kharkiv again. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"An explosion in Kharkiv. Preliminary - central districts," Terekhov said.

Subsequently, the mayor of Kharkiv added that it was previously an area of dense residential development.

"Regarding the destruction and victims - the information is being clarified," Terekhov summed up.

Recall

The number of victims has increased to 35 as a result of the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv . According to reports, more than 200 people were in the building. At least 15 people are currently unable to be reached.