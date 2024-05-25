Another explosion occurs in Kharkiv: first in the central districts
Kyiv • UNN
Another explosion has occurred in Kharkiv. According to Mayor Terekhov, the first target was the central district.
There were explosions in Kharkiv again. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
"An explosion in Kharkiv. Preliminary - central districts," Terekhov said.
Subsequently, the mayor of Kharkiv added that it was previously an area of dense residential development.
"Regarding the destruction and victims - the information is being clarified," Terekhov summed up.
Recall
The number of victims has increased to 35 as a result of the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv . According to reports, more than 200 people were in the building. At least 15 people are currently unable to be reached.