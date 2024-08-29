Another deputy of former Defense Minister Shoigu was detained in russia: army general pavel popov is suspected of fraud. This was reported by the roszmі media, UNN reports.

Former Deputy Defense Minister pavel popov was detained in russia in a fraud case. According to security officials, popov was involved in a scheme to embezzle funds allocated for the construction of the patriot park.

popov reportedly built a house near moscow at the expense of the park, forcing contractors to work and not paying for the work.

Former russian defense minister sergei shoigu was dismissed by russian dictator putin in May of this year, appointing andrei belousov to replace him. In June, putin fired four of his deputies, including popov, who had previously served as deputy defense minister for 11 years.

He became the third deputy to be investigated by the authorities. Earlier, investigators accused former Deputy Defense Minister timur ivanov of taking a large-scale bribe, and another deputy, dmitry bulgakov, is suspected of fraud. Cases are also being investigated against many other figures in the ministry under shoigu.

