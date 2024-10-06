ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Angelina Jolie auctioned off her vintage Ferrari 250 GT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21037 views

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has donated her 1958 Ferrari 250 GT to Christie's auction house. The car will be put up for auction on November 20 with an expected price of 600-800 thousand euros.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has donated her vintage 1958 Ferrari 250 GT to Christie's auction house. Bloomberg reports , UNN reports.

Details

The car will be auctioned on November 20. However, Christie's refused to say how long the actress had owned the car or whether she had used it.

Nevertheless, the auction house expects the Ferrari's price to range from 600 thousand to 800 thousand euros.

A representative of the auction house Christie's confirmed that the car retained its original engine, but it was "probably" repainted in 1978 from its original white and blue color to black, and the interior from black to red.

Addendum

First introduced at the 1958 Paris Motor Show, the Ferrari 250 GT coupé offers a 12-cylinder engine with 240 horsepower and advanced Weber carburetors.

The body was created by Pininfarina, one of the most famous Italian car design companies.

Recall

John Lennon's iconic round glasses were sold at auction in the UK for 40 thousand pounds. The glasses were given by Lennon to a casual acquaintance at the Abbey Road studio in 1968.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
