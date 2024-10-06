Angelina Jolie auctioned off her vintage Ferrari 250 GT

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has donated her vintage 1958 Ferrari 250 GT to Christie's auction house. Bloomberg reports , UNN reports.

The car will be auctioned on November 20. However, Christie's refused to say how long the actress had owned the car or whether she had used it.

Nevertheless, the auction house expects the Ferrari's price to range from 600 thousand to 800 thousand euros.

A representative of the auction house Christie's confirmed that the car retained its original engine, but it was "probably" repainted in 1978 from its original white and blue color to black, and the interior from black to red.

First introduced at the 1958 Paris Motor Show, the Ferrari 250 GT coupé offers a 12-cylinder engine with 240 horsepower and advanced Weber carburetors.

The body was created by Pininfarina, one of the most famous Italian car design companies.

