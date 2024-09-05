Andrii Sybigu was appointed the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Andrii Sybigu was appointed the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Kyiv

 • 16708 views

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Andriy Sybiga to the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. 258 MPs voted in favor of his candidacy.

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Andriy Sybiga to the post of head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN .

“ 258 MPs voted in favor of the appointment of Andriy Sybiga as Minister of Foreign Affairs. 

Recall 

Sibiga served as Deputy Head of the Presidential Office for three years, where he was in charge of foreign policy and strategic partnership development, and only in April 2024 he moved to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Prior to joining the Office of the President, Mr. Sibiga was Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey, worked in the consular service, was deputy director of the M3C's Contractual and Legal Department, and was a Minister-Counselor at the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland.

Cabinet of Ministers without ministers or a reset? Who is to be appointed to replace the dismissed officials

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society Politics

Contact us about advertising