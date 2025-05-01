Andrii Matyukha and Favbet Foundation implement long-term programs aimed at supporting youth sports, developing educational initiatives in the athletic sector, and improving safety during training. The foundation partners with specialized organizations, runs free sports programs for internally displaced children and children of military personnel in Kyiv, and conducts first aid training sessions for coaches and athletes across various disciplines. These initiatives address physical, psychological, and educational needs and are tailored to the current demands of Ukrainian communities during wartime, reports UNN.

Matyukha Andrii Valeriiovych and Favbet Foundation: first aid training for coaches and athletes

In 2025, Favbet Foundation, in cooperation with FAST, launched a series of training sessions aimed at improving the qualifications of sports professionals in providing first aid. The program targets coaches and athletes from various disciplines—gymnastics, wrestling, track and field, and weightlifting.

Training covers the following basic topics:

cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR);

stopping bleeding;

emergency response for heart attacks;

assistance in cases of stroke.

Between January and February, 212 people participated in the program. By the end of the year, over 1,600 participants from across Ukraine are expected to join. Andrii Matyukha, as head of Favbet Foundation, emphasizes the importance of basic training to improve safety standards in the sports community.

Andrii Matyukha, as head of Favbet Foundation: the "Superhero Club" initiative

One of the key areas of activity for the Favbet Foundation is the charitable initiative "Superheroes Club", which is implemented as part of the Favbet Kids charitable program run by the Favbet Foundation.

The project aims to engage children in regular physical activity, which helps reduce anxiety and improve emotional well-being in wartime conditions. Matyukha Andrii Valeriiovych, president of Favbet Foundation, states that sports help develop both physical and social skills in young participants.

Main objectives of the program:

provide accessible physical activity;

create conditions for stable social interaction among peers;

help children form habits that aid adaptation to challenging environments.

The initiative operates on an ongoing basis and is part of a broader strategy by the foundation to support child-friendly environments in local communities.

How to join the Superhero Club

The project is implemented in cooperation with local sports organizations and coaches. To participate, parents or representatives of community organizations should contact a coordinator in their city or district.

Timetables, club addresses, and registration forms are available on the official Facebook page.

Participation in the sports programs is free of charge for internally displaced children and children of military personnel. Children aged 6 to 14 are eligible to join. A completed application form and parental or guardian consent are mandatory requirements.

Andrii Matyukha and Favbet Foundation welcome collaboration with communities and local governments interested in launching new clubs or expanding the program in their regions.

Matyukha Andrii Valeriiovych, president of Favbet Foundation: the "Winter Spartakiad" example

In cooperation with the SpartaBox club, a Winter Spartakiad was organized for children aged 6–14. The event featured:

“wrestling basketball”;

“belt wrestling”.

These activities combine play with combat sports elements and support the development of both physical and social skills. Andrii Matyukha, as head of Favbet Foundation, notes the relevance of such formats in the current situation.

Key outcomes include:

improved stress resilience;

development of mutual support skills;

stronger team spirit.

Favbet Foundation: activity results in 2025

Throughout the year, Matyukha Andrii Valeriiovych and Favbet Foundation have implemented a range of projects that reached more than 200 participants. Achievements include:

launching a first aid training series;

operating free sports sections in Kyiv;

organizing sports competitions with a social focus.

Matyukha Andrii Valeriiovych, president of Favbet Foundation, emphasizes that these are not one-time actions but part of a consistent support system for children, coaches, and communities during prolonged instability.