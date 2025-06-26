Andriy Lunin rejected transfer offers and remains with "Real Madrid"

Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made it clear to the management of Madrid's "Real" that he plans to stay at the club for the next season. He said that he feels comfortable in the capital of Spain and is not considering the possibility of changing teams, despite the availability of several offers from other clubs. This is reported by Marca, reports UNN.

Details

Last summer, Lunin extended his contract with Real Madrid until June 30, 2030. According to information received during negotiations before the Club World Cup, the goalkeeper confirmed his desire to stay in the team. In addition, Lunin is interested in working with the new head coach of Madrid, Xabi Alonso, and intends to adopt his methods.

Despite the fierce competition from Thibaut Courtois, Lunin is determined to fight for a place in the starting lineup. Real Madrid goalkeeping coach Luis Llopis is positive about the Ukrainian's progress and professionalism.

“Real” signed Trent Alexander-Arnold for 10 million euros and set a release clause of 1 billion euros on him

The only factor that could potentially change the player's position is an offer from a club in the top 5 European leagues that would guarantee Lunin a place as the main goalkeeper. However, such options are not currently being considered. It is reported that Galatasaray showed interest in the player, as well as the Spanish second division club Oviedo, but Lunin has no intention of joining any of these teams.

According to sources, both sides - the club and the player - are counting on further cooperation, and the issue of transfer in this off-season is not on the agenda.

Madrid's "Real" is the first club to reach the milestone of 500 matches in the Champions League