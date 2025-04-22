Andriy Chornovol became a father for the third time: a daughter was born to the showman on Easter

Popular Ukrainian host and showman Andriy Chornovol became a father for the third time. This is reported by UNN, with reference to the Instagram of the host.

Details

Chornovol shared the joyful news on Instagram, announcing the birth of his daughter, whom he and his wife Aliona named Amelie.

Amelie. Our daughter. The biggest dream that came true on Easter. And how can you not believe in miracles after that!… I am endlessly grateful to you for this gift! You know how much and how long I wanted this. I love you. We don't understand who Amelie looks like yet, but she is exactly like her father in height - 55 cm. She surpassed both of her brothers at birth. It feels like we are holding the whole world in our hands - the post says.

In the comments under the publication, subscribers actively began to congratulate the family on the new addition.

The couple already has two sons - 13-year-old Andrian and three-year-old Aiden. The daughter became the third joint child of Andriy and Aliona.

