KBU Business Club, dedicated to the analysis of the Ukrainian real estate market for the first half of 2025 10 July 2025
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, on July 23 this year, the KBU Business Club will take place. They will discuss the results of the first half of 2025, and debate possible vectors for the development of the real estate market. The event will unite industry leaders to discuss proposals and initiatives that will contribute to the future reconstruction of Ukraine.
Date: July 23, 2025
Format: offline (Kyiv)/online (Zoom)
The first part will focus on the latest analytical data of the construction market.
During the discussion, the results of the first half of 2025 will be summarized and possible vectors for the development of the real estate market will be discussed. "We will consider general analytics of the construction and real estate market, lending, the situation on the warehouse and office real estate market, other interesting statistics and forecasts from experts," the Confederation of Builders of Ukraine said in a statement.
In the second part, leaders of the construction industry will join the discussion, who will introduce participants to new initiatives and technologies that will help in the reconstruction of Ukraine.
Traditionally, the Head of the territorial community affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation is invited to participate, who will talk about the current situation, plans and projects for the reconstruction and development of the destroyed territories.
Participation is possible for KBU members and specially invited guests, subject to prior registration via the link.
The venue will be announced to registered participants. The number of places is limited!
