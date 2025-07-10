KBU Business Club, dedicated to the analysis of the Ukrainian real estate market for the first half of 2025 10 July 2025

$41.770.07
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
01:06 PM
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission data
10:35 AM
Will allow to attract up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund for Ukraine
09:06 AM
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyed July 10, 05:10 AM
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 meters July 10, 06:16 AM
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - Kellogg 07:25 AM
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed 08:58 AM
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma 12:07 PM
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma 12:07 PM
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out July 9, 05:25 PM
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU July 9, 05:01 PM
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements July 9, 04:16 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Giorgia Meloni
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Europe
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years July 9, 08:49 AM
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens July 7, 08:59 AM
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days July 5, 05:41 PM
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert July 5, 08:59 AM
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup July 4, 06:59 AM
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system
The Hill
9K720 Iskander

KBU Business Club, dedicated to the analysis of the Ukrainian real estate market for the first half of 2025 10 July 2025

Kyiv

 • 194 views

In Kyiv, on July 23 this year, the KBU Business Club will take place. They will discuss the results of the first half of 2025, and debate possible vectors for the development of the real estate market. The event will unite industry leaders to discuss proposals and initiatives that will contribute to the future reconstruction of Ukraine.

KBU Business Club, dedicated to the analysis of the Ukrainian real estate market for the first half of 2025

Date: July 23, 2025

Format: offline (Kyiv)/online (Zoom)

The first part will focus on the latest analytical data of the construction market.

During the discussion, the results of the first half of 2025 will be summarized and possible vectors for the development of the real estate market will be discussed. "We will consider general analytics of the construction and real estate market, lending, the situation on the warehouse and office real estate market, other interesting statistics and forecasts from experts," the Confederation of Builders of Ukraine said in a statement.

In the second part, leaders of the construction industry will join the discussion, who will introduce participants to new initiatives and technologies that will help in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Traditionally, the Head of the territorial community affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation is invited to participate, who will talk about the current situation, plans and projects for the reconstruction and development of the destroyed territories.

Participation is possible for KBU members and specially invited guests, subject to prior registration via the link.

The venue will be announced to registered participants. The number of places is limited!

In case of additional questions:

[email protected]

(044) 200 04 52

(050) 200 04 52

Information partners: ProfBuild, Build Portal, Property Times, RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian View, Ukrainian National News, StroyObzor, NewsWeek, Marketer, Portal Budynok.com.ua, Economist.com.ua, Founder

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Ukraine
Kyiv
