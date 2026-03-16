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An underground tobacco factory producing 50,000 packs of cigarettes per day was shut down in Cherkasy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2420 views

In Uman, seven individuals established a large-scale production of counterfeit cigarettes. Law enforcement officers seized equipment and goods worth approximately 30 million hryvnias.

An underground tobacco factory producing 50,000 packs of cigarettes per day was shut down in Cherkasy region

In Cherkasy region, law enforcement officers shut down an underground tobacco factory that produced up to 50,000 packs of cigarettes of well-known brands daily. During searches, almost 300,000 packs of finished products and equipment worth about 30 million hryvnias were seized. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, an underground tobacco factory in Cherkasy region, where up to 50,000 packs of cigarettes were produced daily, has been shut down.

- the report says.

Seven residents of Cherkasy, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions are involved in the scheme. They set up illegal production of cigarettes of well-known Ukrainian and European brands in a warehouse on the outskirts of Uman. There, they installed industrial lines and organized a full cycle of product manufacturing. To ensure continuous operation, the factory was provided with backup power sources.

Finished cigarettes were sold throughout Ukraine through retail trade networks.

During the searches, a full-cycle cigarette production line, almost 296,000 packs of finished products, 95 bags of fermented tobacco, packaging materials, 138 rolls of cigarette paper, over 36,000 US dollars, a truck, mobile phones, and draft records were seized.

The preliminary value of the seized products and equipment is about 30 million UAH.

Lands in Kyiv region, linked to Medvedchuk and Klymenko, returned to state ownership16.03.26, 13:18 • 2064 views

Olga Rozgon

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