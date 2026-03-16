Lands in Kyiv region, linked to Medvedchuk and Klymenko, returned to state ownership

In the Kyiv region, land plots associated with the entourage of former high-ranking officials have been returned to state ownership. These are lands that were involved in schemes related to Viktor Medvedchuk and Oleksandr Klymenko. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office ensured the execution of a court decision on the return of forestry land in the Kyiv region to state ownership. - the message says.

This refers to 9.5 hectares of forest in the Tsyblivska community of Boryspil district, which had been used by private companies for a long time. According to open registers, these plots are associated with former People's Deputy Viktor Medvedchuk and ex-Minister of Revenues and Duties during Yanukovych's time, Oleksandr Klymenko. In particular, the ultimate beneficiary of one of the companies is the wife of the sanctioned pro-Russian politician.

Prosecutors proved in courts that in 2004, the Pereiaslav-Khmelnytskyi District State Administration, exceeding its powers, illegally transferred these lands to private ownership and use. Subsequently, they were used for construction in violation of legal requirements.

The Commercial Court of Kyiv Oblast satisfied the prosecutor's claim, and in February 2024, the appellate court upheld this decision, declaring the lease and sublease agreements illegal.

In March 2026, the state registrar executed the court decision - information about the termination of private rights and the registration of ownership of these plots by the state was entered into the State Register of Real Rights.

Earlier, the Kyiv region prosecutor's office also returned 24 hectares of forest, illegally withdrawn for the Medvedchuk family, to the state.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced that the case of a former MP regarding the appropriation of an oil pipeline worth UAH 1.4 billion has been sent to court. He is accused of seizing property and laundering EUR 29.9 million.