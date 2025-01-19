An underground online casino with an annual turnover of more than $50 million was exposed in Dnipro

ukenru
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Dnipro  •  UNN

 • 35231 views

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers exposed an illegal online casino owned by the son of a sanctioned businessman. The monthly revenue of the establishment amounted to over $5 million, and more than 120 people were involved in its operation.

An underground online casino with an annual turnover of more than $50 million, owned by the son of a fugitive businessman under sanctions, was exposed in Dnipro. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the casino provided gambling services using cryptocurrencies. More than 120 people were involved in its operation, acting as managers, croupiers and administrators.

During the searches, they recorded the facts of online criminal activity and seized gambling equipment, electronic media, mobile devices, draft records and other evidence. Law enforcement officers also identified schemes for withdrawing funds into the shadow economy through cryptocurrency transactions.

It has been preliminarily established that the organizers' income reached more than USD 5 million per month.

Investigators are currently preparing a motion to the court to seize the seized property, identify the full range of persons involved and the illegally obtained profit.

The pre-trial investigation into the fact of fraud committed by an organized group on an especially large scale (Part 5 Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated. The investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine with the operational support of the Cyber Police Department.

