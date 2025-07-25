The Foreign Intelligence Service has returned a unique cultural artifact to Ukraine – an old printed book "Trebnyk" from 1844 with the autograph of Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky. This copy was considered lost since World War II. This was reported by the SZR of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

"The Service's employees found and returned to Ukraine a rare old printed book - the prayer book "Trebnyk" from 1844 with a marginalia (autograph) of Metropolitan Andriy Sheptytsky - an outstanding religious and public figure of the 20th century, the leader of the UGCC," the SZR stated.

"On one of the margins of the book, the inscription is preserved: "Proposed during the canonical visitation of 1902, on May 10th, in the village of Kosteniv". Signature: Andrey Sheptytsky. The inscription confirms that the book was used during a canonical visitation in the village of Kosteniv in the Lviv region, which was led by the Metropolitan himself," the intelligence service noted.

The rare liturgical book was discovered abroad as part of a special operation by Ukrainian intelligence officers. The old printed book has already been handed over to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.

"According to local community legends, the book disappeared during the looting of the church during World War II. Part of the church archive was then lost or dispersed. The fate of the old printed book with the Metropolitan's personal signature remained unknown for a long time," the report says.

Russia has damaged and destroyed over 3,800 monuments and cultural sites in Ukraine