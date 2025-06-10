An inconspicuous volcanic eruption in Alaska has become key to new forecasts

Scientists from the US Geological Survey have found that a recent inconspicuous eruption of the Akana volcano in Alaska has made it possible to better understand how so-called "hidden volcanoes" work.

The eruption, which occurred in December 2021, was so weak and short-lived that it went virtually unnoticed. Nevertheless, it became "one of the most unusual we have ever documented," said US Geological Survey volcanologist Jesse Barnes. According to him, the event was so atypical that scientists could not detect clear signals of an impending eruption.

We expect volcanoes to warn us - but this one erupted silently - said the volcanologist.

The fact of the eruption was established only thanks to the review of satellite images and the analysis of data from remote seismographs.

Such "silent" volcanoes are difficult to predict, as they are often located in isolated areas and rarely show classic signs of activity, such as seismic shocks or gas emissions.

This forces us to review approaches to monitoring and risk assessment - explained Jesse Barnes, a volcanologist with the US Geological Survey.

He added that studying such volcanoes makes it possible to "expand the boundaries of our understanding of volcanic behavior."

A study by the US Geological Survey also showed that the eruption was short-lived - lasting less than 24 hours - and was not accompanied by a significant release of lava or ash.

However, this creates a potential danger if similar phenomena occur near populated areas or without proper monitoring.

Akana Volcano is located in western Alaska, in one of the state's least accessible regions. Its last major eruption was recorded in 1992. Studying such objects is critical for developing an effective system for warning and responding to volcanic activity.

There are about 1,500 active volcanoes in the world, more than 160 of which are located in the USA. According to the US Geological Survey, about 60 of them have been active in the last two hundred years.

