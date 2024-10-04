ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 11240 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 88004 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158789 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133436 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140512 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137772 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178076 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111936 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169472 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

An important contribution to regional stability: Ukraine welcomes UK's transfer of Chagos archipelago to Mauritius

An important contribution to regional stability: Ukraine welcomes UK's transfer of Chagos archipelago to Mauritius

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17768 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has welcomed the UK's decision to transfer sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago to Mauritius. Kyiv emphasizes the importance of territorial integrity and welcomes the restoration of the integrity of Mauritius, which supports Ukraine.

Ukraine welcomes the decision to transfer the Chagos archipelago to the sovereignty of the Republic of Mauritius by the United Kingdom. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

The resolution of the long-standing territorial dispute through negotiations is an important contribution of these countries to regional stability, which will contribute to the strengthening of international law and expand economic and security cooperation in the Indian Ocean region

- The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized. 

The ministry adds that for Ukraine, territorial integrity is a fundamental principle of foreign policy.

Kyiv welcomes the restoration of the territorial integrity of Mauritius, a country that unwaveringly supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and joined the final communiqué of the first Peace Summit.

Recall

Britain has agreed to transfer sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago to Mauritius after decades of negotiations. The US military base on Diego Garcia will remain, and Mauritius will be able to launch a resettlement program on other islands.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
indiiskyi-okeanIndian Ocean
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

