An important contribution to regional stability: Ukraine welcomes UK's transfer of Chagos archipelago to Mauritius

Ukraine welcomes the decision to transfer the Chagos archipelago to the sovereignty of the Republic of Mauritius by the United Kingdom. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

The resolution of the long-standing territorial dispute through negotiations is an important contribution of these countries to regional stability, which will contribute to the strengthening of international law and expand economic and security cooperation in the Indian Ocean region - The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

The ministry adds that for Ukraine, territorial integrity is a fundamental principle of foreign policy.

Kyiv welcomes the restoration of the territorial integrity of Mauritius, a country that unwaveringly supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and joined the final communiqué of the first Peace Summit.

Britain has agreed to transfer sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago to Mauritius after decades of negotiations. The US military base on Diego Garcia will remain, and Mauritius will be able to launch a resettlement program on other islands.