An explosion occurs in Kharkiv, the mayor reports the arrival of KAB
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion was heard in Kharkiv, as reported by Mayor Igor Terekhov. Specialized services arrived at the scene to examine the site of the arrival of a guided aerial bomb.
The Air Force warned of enemy aircraft activity in the Kharkiv region.
