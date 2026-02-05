An explosion occurred in Lviv, air defense forces were active

An explosion occurred in Lviv, air defense forces are working. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

Air defense is working in Lviv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given. - Kozytskyi reported.

Earlier, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported a drone over the city.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration urged Lviv residents to stay in shelters.