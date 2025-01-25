Explosion occurred in a high-rise building in Irpin: rescuers showed the consequences

An explosion occurred in an apartment of a multi-storey building in Irpen, Kyiv region, rescuers are working at the scene, no one was injured, the regional State Emergency Service reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

Rescuers received a report of an explosion in an apartment on the 7th floor of a 10-storey building in Irpin on Dzherelna Street on January 25 at 09:05.

On the spot, the rescuers found out that "an explosion had occurred, with no external signs of fire or smoke.

Eight rescuers and 3 units of equipment are working at the site.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths," the statement said.

