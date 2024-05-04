An explosion in Kharkiv leaves one wounded

One person was injured as a result of two drone strikes in Kharkiv, said Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

Earlier, we reported on a series of explosions in the city.

According to the mayor, there have been two shaheddist attacks in Kharkiv, both on the civilian infrastructure of the Osnovyansky district.

A large-scale fire broke out at the site of one of the hits. At this time, one person is known to have been injured.

A series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv