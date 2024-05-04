An explosion in Kharkiv leaves one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, two drone strikes on civilian infrastructure in the Osnovianskyi district of the city injured one person and caused a large-scale fire.
One person was injured as a result of two drone strikes in Kharkiv, said Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.
Details
Earlier, we reported on a series of explosions in the city.
According to the mayor, there have been two shaheddist attacks in Kharkiv, both on the civilian infrastructure of the Osnovyansky district.
A large-scale fire broke out at the site of one of the hits. At this time, one person is known to have been injured.
