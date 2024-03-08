An Expert Group on Gender Equality in Football has been created in Ukraine: what is known

The Ukrainian Football Association has created an Expert Group on Gender Equality in Football, which aims to ensure equal rights and opportunities for women and men in football. This is stated on the UAF website, reports UNN.

Football is responsible for all areas of sustainable development of a democratic society, including the development of equality of rights and opportunities for women and men. Recognizing this, on March 8, 2024, the UAF took a historic step by creating an expert group aimed at ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women and men (gender equality) in football. After all, the world and European football family lives by the philosophy of "Football for All" - the statement said.

The UAF noted that in terms of gender, this means both equal access for women to play football as professional athletes, without prejudice against "non-women's sports," and full rights when choosing football as a career opportunity - the ability to choose a career as a manager of a football organization, coach, referee, doctor, etc. and to be involved in decision-making.

The group's tasks will include raising awareness of the problem and working with gender stereotypes, responding to cases of sexism and gender-based violence, and international cooperation to share best practices

The group, coordinated by Yelyzaveta Stepanyuk, Head of the UEFA and FIFA Liaison Service, includes Pavlo Boichuk, UAF First Vice President, Ihor Hryshchenko, UAF Secretary General, and heads of key departments and areas of work of the UAF.

Recall

In February , the first meeting of the Ukrainian working group "Platforms for Gender Mainstreaming and Inclusion in Recovery" was held. Participants discussed key goals and objectives for gender-responsive and inclusive recovery in Ukraine.