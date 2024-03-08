An Expert Group on Gender Equality in Football has been created in Ukraine: what is known

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 5804 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 17981 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 24252 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 169921 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 160105 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166624 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215060 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247884 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153668 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371314 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 151824 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140186 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44669 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 62384 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22732 views
Exclusive

Exclusive

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

An Expert Group on Gender Equality in Football has been created in Ukraine: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28840 views

The Ukrainian Football Association has created an Expert Group on Gender Equality in Football to ensure equal rights and opportunities for women and men in football.

An Expert Group on Gender Equality in Football has been created in Ukraine: what is known

The Ukrainian Football Association has created an Expert Group on Gender Equality in Football, which aims to ensure equal rights and opportunities for women and men in football. This is stated on the UAF website, reports UNN.

Football is responsible for all areas of sustainable development of a democratic society, including the development of equality of rights and opportunities for women and men. Recognizing this, on March 8, 2024, the UAF took a historic step by creating an expert group aimed at ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women and men (gender equality) in football. After all, the world and European football family lives by the philosophy of "Football for All" 

- the statement said.

The UAF noted that in terms of gender, this means both equal access for women to play football as professional athletes, without prejudice against "non-women's sports," and full rights when choosing football as a career opportunity - the ability to choose a career as a manager of a football organization, coach, referee, doctor, etc. and to be involved in decision-making.

The group's tasks will include raising awareness of the problem and working with gender stereotypes, responding to cases of sexism and gender-based violence, and international cooperation to share best practices

The group, coordinated by Yelyzaveta Stepanyuk, Head of the UEFA and FIFA Liaison Service, includes Pavlo Boichuk, UAF First Vice President, Ihor Hryshchenko, UAF Secretary General, and heads of key departments and areas of work of the UAF.

In February , the first meeting of the Ukrainian working group "Platforms for Gender Mainstreaming and Inclusion in Recovery" was held. Participants discussed key goals and objectives for gender-responsive and inclusive recovery in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
