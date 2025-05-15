$41.540.04
Earthquake occurred in Turkey: tremors were felt in Ankara and other provinces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 occurred in the Turkish city of Konya. Underground tremors were felt in Ankara and surrounding provinces, the epicenter was recorded at a depth of 18.73 km.

Earthquake occurred in Turkey: tremors were felt in Ankara and other provinces

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in the Turkish city of Konya. The tremors were felt in Ankara and surrounding provinces. This was reported by UNN with reference to TRT Haber.

Details

It is reported that, according to the information of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Turkey AFAD, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was recorded at 15:46 in the Kulu district of the city of Konya.

It was established that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 18.73 kilometers, and the tremors were felt in Ankara and surrounding provinces.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya shared information about the earthquake on his social media account.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in Kulu, Konya. Regarding the earthquake, which was also felt in the surrounding provinces, AFAD and all teams of our relevant institutions immediately began field inspections. There is currently no negative situation. I express my best wishes to our citizens affected by the earthquake," Yerlikaya wrote on Facebook.

Recall

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Ankara, where he held talks with the President of Turkey.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the WorldEvents
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
