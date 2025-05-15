Earthquake occurred in Turkey: tremors were felt in Ankara and other provinces

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in the Turkish city of Konya. The tremors were felt in Ankara and surrounding provinces. This was reported by UNN with reference to TRT Haber.

It is reported that, according to the information of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Turkey AFAD, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was recorded at 15:46 in the Kulu district of the city of Konya.

It was established that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 18.73 kilometers, and the tremors were felt in Ankara and surrounding provinces.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya shared information about the earthquake on his social media account.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in Kulu, Konya. Regarding the earthquake, which was also felt in the surrounding provinces, AFAD and all teams of our relevant institutions immediately began field inspections. There is currently no negative situation. I express my best wishes to our citizens affected by the earthquake," Yerlikaya wrote on Facebook.

