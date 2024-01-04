In temporarily occupied Sevastopol declared an air alert. This is reported Krym.Realii in Telegram-channel, reports UNN.

Details

"An air alert has been declared in Sevastopol. In the city sounds siren. It is also reported about the closure of the Kerch bridge", - stated in the message.

For an air strike on Ukraine: guerrillas hand over coordinates of russian air defense systems guarding the Crimean bridge to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that it was loud in temporarily occupied Mariupol.