An Air Alert has been declared in Kiev and the regions
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Kiev City Military Administration, an Air Alert has been declared in Kiev and a number of regions of Ukraine.
An Air Alert has been issued in Kiev and a number of Regions. This is reported by The Kiev city Military Administration, reports UNN.
Add
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inform that a high-speed target has been recorded in the direction of the capital.
An Air Alert has been issued in Kiev31.05.24, 03:24 • 63784 views