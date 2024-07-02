Accident with injuries occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway: patrol policemen showed photos of a damaged minibus and a bus
Kyiv • UNN
On the Kyiv-Chop highway in the village of Chervone, Zolochiv district, Lviv region, vehicles collided, a bus and a minibus are seen in the photo, people were injured, emergency services were sent to the scene.
An accident with victims occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway in the Lviv region, the Patrol Police of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.
Details
Photos from the scene released by the patrol showed a damaged minibus and a bus, as well as several ambulances.
It is noted that the accident occurred in the village of Chervone, Zolochiv district, on the Kyiv-Chop highway. Details about the victims are not specified.
All necessary services are reportedly working at the scene. Police officers are providing reverse control.
