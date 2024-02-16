An accident occurs on the Ring Road in Kyiv: traffic is hampered

In Kyiv, a traffic accident occurred on the Ring Road, causing partial traffic jams. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Patrol Police, according to UNN.

Details

Due to an accident on the Kiltseva Road, traffic is hampered in the direction of Lesya Kurbasa Street - law enforcement officials warned.

The patrol police urge drivers to take this information into account when planning their trip.

Recall

From February 10 to March 10, traffic will be blocked at the interchange near the Degtyarivskyi Bridge in Kyiv due to its reconstruction.

Air Force Avenue and Golda Meir Square appeared in Kyiv: 10 city objects were renamed in the capital