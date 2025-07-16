Among injured in Russian attack on Vinnytsia region are enterprise employees: new footage of the aftermath

In the Vinnytsia region, among the 8 victims of the enemy attack, there are employees of enterprises and people who were near the site of the strike, the National Police Department in the region reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

As of 10:00 a.m., 8 people were injured as a result of the shelling, including 6 women and 2 men. These are employees of enterprises and citizens who were near the site of the strike - reported the police.

As indicated, two industrial enterprises were damaged, where rescuers extinguished a fire, along with 18 private households and a civilian car.

The State Emergency Service indicated that rescuers extinguished a fire at the second civilian enterprise in Vinnytsia, which was hit by enemy attack drones.

The extinguishing of the first fire was reported earlier.

