Already 8 injured from Russia's massive drone attack on Vinnytsia region: consequences shown

The number of victims of the Russian drone attack on Vinnytsia region has increased to 8, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

8 people were injured and hospitalized due to the Russian UAV attack in Vinnytsia region. - reported the State Emergency Service.

Two civilian industrial facilities were hit, where large-scale fires broke out. "As of 8:00, one fire has been extinguished, and work continues at the other facility," the report says.

Also, 4 residential buildings were damaged in the region.

Recall

Earlier, 7 victims were reported.