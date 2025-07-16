Already 8 injured from Russia's massive drone attack on Vinnytsia region: consequences shown
As a result of the Russian drone attack in Vinnytsia region, 8 people were injured, two civilian industrial facilities and four residential buildings were damaged. Firefighting efforts are ongoing at one of the facilities.
The number of victims of the Russian drone attack on Vinnytsia region has increased to 8, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.
8 people were injured and hospitalized due to the Russian UAV attack in Vinnytsia region.
Two civilian industrial facilities were hit, where large-scale fires broke out. "As of 8:00, one fire has been extinguished, and work continues at the other facility," the report says.
Also, 4 residential buildings were damaged in the region.
Earlier, 7 victims were reported.