Amidst Lewandowski scandal: Poland's head coach Probierz resigns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1214 views

Poland's head coach Michał Probierz has resigned following a conflict with Robert Lewandowski, who refused to play for the national team as long as Probierz remains the coach.

Amidst Lewandowski scandal: Poland's head coach Probierz resigns

Against the background of the scandal with Robert Lewandowski, the head coach of the Polish national team, Michal Probierz, decided to leave his post. Earlier, Lewandowski stated that as long as Probierz is the current coach of the national team, he will not play for the Polish team. This was reported by the Polish Football Association, UNN reports.

I have come to the conclusion that in the current situation, the best decision for the benefit of the national team would be my resignation as coach. Performing this function was the fulfillment of my professional dream and the greatest honor in my life 

- said Probierz.

He thanked the players, coaching staff and fans for their support.

Addition

Probierz took charge of the Polish national team in September 2023. Before the gathering of the Polish national team, the long-time captain and player of the national team Robert Lewandowski did not arrive at the national team camp, citing moral fatigue after the club season.

In response, Probezh decided to take away his captain's armband and give it to Piotr Zielinski.

According to the decision of coach Michal Probierz, Piotr Zielinski became the new captain of the Polish national team. The coach personally informed Robert Lewandowski, the entire team and the coaching staff about his decision 

- said the Polish Football Association.

Lewandowski immediately reacted to the coach's decision.

Taking into account the circumstances and the loss of confidence in the head coach of the Polish national team, I decided to refuse to play for the Polish national team until he is the coach. I hope that I will still be given the opportunity to play for the best fans in the world 

- wrote Lewandowski.

Let us remind you

UEFA will reduce the fine for "Barcelona" from 60 to 15 million euros, provided that the rules of financial fair play are observed. The club has pledged to comply with UEFA and La Liga financial regulations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
UEFA
Poland
Tesla
