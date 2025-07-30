Amidst drought and war consequences: land reclamation is expanding to frontline regions

Against the backdrop of drought in the south and in response to the consequences of the war, including the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP, the government is expanding support for farmers, extending land reclamation to frontline regions. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko following a Cabinet of Ministers meeting on July 30, as stated by the government, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, the government has updated the mechanism of state support for agricultural producers using reclaimed lands.

We are expanding land reclamation to frontline regions. This is a reaction to the consequences of the war, in particular the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP, and the drought in the south. - emphasized the Prime Minister.

Svyrydenko reported that funding from the state budget will be directed to the restoration and construction of hydraulic engineering infrastructure: canals, pumping stations, pipelines, etc.

"This will allow increasing irrigation areas and protecting the Ukrainian harvest," noted the head of government.