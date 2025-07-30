Amidst drought and war consequences: land reclamation is expanding to frontline regions

$41.770.02
July 31, 01:18 PM • 22837 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
July 31, 12:18 PM • 38751 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 117380 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 63377 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 69084 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
July 31, 07:35 AM • 67799 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
July 30, 03:21 PM • 235586 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
July 30, 03:01 PM • 272676 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
July 30, 01:30 PM • 113214 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 97362 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - TkachenkoJuly 31, 10:16 AM • 22518 views
EU Commissioner Kos reacted to the adoption of the NABU and SAP billJuly 31, 11:07 AM • 7998 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 135 injured, including 12 childrenPhotoVideoJuly 31, 11:54 AM • 19482 views
Almost 24,000 tons of harvest transferred to Russia: a deputy from OPZZh who cooperated with the occupiers was exposedPhotoJuly 31, 01:29 PM • 6542 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 20456 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 20828 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation

July 31, 01:18 PM • 22849 views
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 22849 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime

July 30, 03:21 PM • 235603 views
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 235603 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto

July 30, 03:01 PM • 272695 views
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 272695 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 199637 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
United States
France
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideo05:36 PM • 3620 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 20828 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 131965 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 192873 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 248088 views
Fox News
Facebook
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Shahed-136

Amidst drought and war consequences: land reclamation is expanding to frontline regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3464 views

The government has updated the state support mechanism for agricultural producers using reclaimed lands. Funding will be directed towards restoring hydraulic infrastructure, which will allow for an increase in irrigated areas.

Amidst drought and war consequences: land reclamation is expanding to frontline regions

Against the backdrop of drought in the south and in response to the consequences of the war, including the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP, the government is expanding support for farmers, extending land reclamation to frontline regions. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko following a Cabinet of Ministers meeting on July 30, as stated by the government, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, the government has updated the mechanism of state support for agricultural producers using reclaimed lands.

We are expanding land reclamation to frontline regions. This is a reaction to the consequences of the war, in particular the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP, and the drought in the south.

- emphasized the Prime Minister.

Svyrydenko reported that funding from the state budget will be directed to the restoration and construction of hydraulic engineering infrastructure: canals, pumping stations, pipelines, etc.

"This will allow increasing irrigation areas and protecting the Ukrainian harvest," noted the head of government.

Julia Shramko

Yulia Svyrydenko
Kakhovka Dam