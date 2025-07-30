Amidst drought and war consequences: land reclamation is expanding to frontline regions
Kyiv • UNN
The government has updated the state support mechanism for agricultural producers using reclaimed lands. Funding will be directed towards restoring hydraulic infrastructure, which will allow for an increase in irrigated areas.
Against the backdrop of drought in the south and in response to the consequences of the war, including the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP, the government is expanding support for farmers, extending land reclamation to frontline regions. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko following a Cabinet of Ministers meeting on July 30, as stated by the government, writes UNN.
Details
In particular, the government has updated the mechanism of state support for agricultural producers using reclaimed lands.
We are expanding land reclamation to frontline regions. This is a reaction to the consequences of the war, in particular the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP, and the drought in the south.
Svyrydenko reported that funding from the state budget will be directed to the restoration and construction of hydraulic engineering infrastructure: canals, pumping stations, pipelines, etc.
"This will allow increasing irrigation areas and protecting the Ukrainian harvest," noted the head of government.