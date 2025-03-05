American rapper Offset announced a concert in Moscow despite sanctions
Offset announced a performance in Moscow in April 2025, despite the cessation of operations of his label Motown Records in Russia. The concert is scheduled at MTC Live Hall, although it has not been confirmed by the label and is not listed on the artist's official website.
American rapper Offset, real name Kiari Cephus, announced that he will perform in Moscow in April 2025 at the MTC Live Hall. This is reported by BBC, writes UNN.
According to media reports, the American rapper will perform at the Moscow MTC Live Hall on April 18, he confirmed the concert date on his Instagram.
Offset's real name is Kiari Cephus. He signed a contract with Motown Records, which belongs to Universal Music Group (UMG), one of many labels that announced the cessation of operations in Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
A few days after the Russian invasion, UMG issued a statement saying it was "suspending all operations in Russia and closing its offices there."
"We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible," said a representative.
"We comply with international sanctions and, together with our employees and artists, are working with groups from various countries to support humanitarian efforts to provide urgent assistance to refugees in the region," he added.
Similar actions were taken by several other labels and promoters, including Live Nation, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music.
Many artists, including Green Day, Louis Tomlinson, and Yungblud, have canceled scheduled concerts since the start of the war.
However, some of them have resumed performances there, the latest being rapper DaBaby, who signed a contract with Interscope, which is also part of UMG, and posted an update on Instagram from his Moscow concert last week.
Offset gained popularity as part of the rap trio Migos with tracks like Stir Fry and Bad and Boujee, and has been releasing solo music since 2017.
Last year, he completed his first solo tour as a headliner after the release of the album Set It Off in 2023.
The website selling tickets for his Moscow concert describes Offset as "a showman who turns a concert into a theatrical performance."
It also notes that the rapper "leaves the past behind and strives to become better - more confident, aware, and full of energy."
The concert has not been confirmed by his label Motown Records and is not listed on his official website, but it was mentioned on a special event website, the link to which was left by Offset.
