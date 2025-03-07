"Already today": Trump threatens new tariffs against Canada
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced the possibility of imposing new tariffs against Canada in response to 250% tariffs on American dairy products and lumber. The US President accused Canada of years of "ripping off" the country.
Referring to Canadian tariffs on the export of American dairy products and lumber, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he could impose corresponding tariffs "as early as today" against Canada. Canada has "been ripping off the U.S. for years," believes the American leader.
This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.
Canada has been ripping us off with tariffs on lumber and dairy products - 250%, no one ever talks about it, a 250% tariff. We will respond to them with exactly the same tariff if they do not lower it - and that means reciprocity - and we can do this as early as today, or wait until Monday or Tuesday
Despite the fact that on March 6 the president postponed tariffs for almost a month on all goods from Mexico and Canada that fall under the USMCA agreement, in his speech on March 7 he hinted that he was ready to expand tariffs on other trading partners if he does not see changes in trade policy.
It has been very unfair to... our country - from an economic point of view, from a financial point of view, and from a trade point of view - we have been robbed by almost every country in the world. You can't even sell anything to India…
Reminder
Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stated that U.S. tariffs are a pretext for a future annexation of the country. Joly denied accusations regarding border security and called the U.S. an exporter of illegal weapons and drugs.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick stated that Trump is likely to exempt Canadian and Mexican goods and services from tariffs that comply with the "U.S. – Mexico – Canada" (USMCA) agreement, negotiations regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). But the exemption will last only one month.