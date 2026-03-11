Already 6 injured from Russian attack on enterprise in Kharkiv

$43.860.0351.040.33
08:06 AM • 3710 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 10618 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 25753 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 83756 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 64321 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 40443 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 45428 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 35769 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 62474 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 68549 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Lithuania has defined Ukraine's and Moldova's accession to the European Union by 2030 as a "strategic goal"March 11, 12:15 AM • 10062 views
First step to a sensation? Turkish "Galatasaray" defeated "Liverpool" in the Champions League Round of 16 matchPhotoMarch 11, 12:38 AM • 4860 views
US Supreme Court begins process of massive refunds after Trump tariffs overturnedMarch 11, 01:11 AM • 6708 views
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exports04:32 AM • 18486 views
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US05:50 AM • 11229 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 1210 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 34902 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo

Exclusive

March 10, 03:44 PM • 83756 views
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 83756 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 64321 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings

Exclusive

March 10, 11:25 AM • 62474 views
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 62474 views
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 18322 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 19740 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 30260 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 36462 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 36844 views
Already 6 injured from Russian attack on enterprise in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2066 views

As a result of the Russian attack on a civilian enterprise in the Shevchenkivskyi district, two people were killed and six were injured.

Already 6 injured from Russian attack on enterprise in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, the number of injured as a result of Russia's morning strike has increased to 6, said city mayor Ihor Terekhov on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The number of injured has increased to six

- Terekhov wrote on social media.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov noted that medics are providing assistance to those injured as a result of Russia's attack on a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv.

"Currently, a 47-year-old, a 50-year-old, and a 60-year-old woman, as well as men aged 39 and 49, are in the hospital.  Preliminary, all of them have blast injuries of varying degrees of severity," Syniehubov wrote on social media.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also confirmed that "two people are known to have died due to the Russian attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv," and that "a civilian enterprise is on fire due to the enemy strike."

Russians struck an enterprise in Kharkiv, 2 dead and 4 injured reported - mayor11.03.26, 08:19 • 2852 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv