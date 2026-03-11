Already 6 injured from Russian attack on enterprise in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, the number of injured as a result of Russia's morning strike has increased to 6, said city mayor Ihor Terekhov on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The number of injured has increased to six - Terekhov wrote on social media.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov noted that medics are providing assistance to those injured as a result of Russia's attack on a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv.

"Currently, a 47-year-old, a 50-year-old, and a 60-year-old woman, as well as men aged 39 and 49, are in the hospital. Preliminary, all of them have blast injuries of varying degrees of severity," Syniehubov wrote on social media.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also confirmed that "two people are known to have died due to the Russian attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv," and that "a civilian enterprise is on fire due to the enemy strike."

Russians struck an enterprise in Kharkiv, 2 dead and 4 injured reported - mayor