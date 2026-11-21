Special forces of the Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine "eliminated" 4,333 Russian servicemen in a week. This is reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

Details

Special forces of the Alpha Special Operations Center of the SBU continue to increase their effectiveness on the battlefield. They replaced their previous record, which had stood for two weeks, with a new achievement: in just 7 days, they "eliminated" 4,333 Russian servicemen - the statement says.

According to verified data from the special unit:

2,838 occupiers - killed;

1,495 - wounded.

We remind you

Over the past day, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated and wounded another 1,730 Russian servicemen. The total personnel losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,634,860 people.