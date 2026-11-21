“Alpha” of the Security Service of Ukraine sets new records: more than 4,300 occupiers eliminated in a week
Kyiv • UNN
In seven days, Alpha special forces eliminated 2,838 and wounded 1,495 Russian servicemen. This is a new record for the unit.
Special forces of the Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine "eliminated" 4,333 Russian servicemen in a week. This is reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.
Details
Special forces of the Alpha Special Operations Center of the SBU continue to increase their effectiveness on the battlefield. They replaced their previous record, which had stood for two weeks, with a new achievement: in just 7 days, they "eliminated" 4,333 Russian servicemen
According to verified data from the special unit:
- 2,838 occupiers - killed;
- 1,495 - wounded.
We remind you
Over the past day, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated and wounded another 1,730 Russian servicemen. The total personnel losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,634,860 people.