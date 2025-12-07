The plan of the right-wing Swiss People's Party to limit the population to 10 million is supported by almost half of the country. The party claims that too rapid population growth is overloading the housing sector, transport, and public services, despite government warnings that strict restrictions would harm the economy and welfare. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

According to a poll conducted ahead of an expected vote next year, the right-wing Swiss People's Party's plan to limit the population to 10 million is supported by almost half of the country. - the publication writes.

The party, which has long campaigned against immigration, argues that too rapid population growth is overloading the housing sector, transport, and public services.

The level of support is observed despite the government urging voters to reject it, warning that strict restrictions would harm the economy and welfare, as Swiss companies depend on foreign workers.

A poll published on Sunday shows that 48% of the population plans to vote for the plan.

Switzerland currently has just over 9 million inhabitants. According to the party's proposal, the government will have to withdraw from international agreements, including the free movement agreement with the European Union, when the 10 million mark is reached. According to current forecasts, this could happen as early as 2035, the publication adds. Switzerland is experiencing population growth, and foreigners now make up about a quarter of its residents. This has fueled anti-immigrant sentiment, particularly regarding the hiring of foreigners by multinational corporations that cannot find enough workers locally. Proponents of the initiative cite examples such as housing prices in Zurich, which have soared to levels exceeding those in London and Paris.

Switzerland restricts the granting of protection status to Ukrainians who lived outside combat zones. Moreover, for individuals from Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions, deportation is even possible.

