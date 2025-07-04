$41.720.09
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 10037 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 28730 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 130274 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 122188 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 133261 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 85722 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 82602 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 2, 06:14 PM • 53212 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 43351 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 30616 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Almost fifty UAVs over the Russian Federation: CPD reports damage to a strategic enterprise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

Almost fifty UAVs attacked five regions of the Russian Federation, including the Rostov region, where power outages were recorded. The Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant, which produces critical components for the Russian army, was hit.

Almost fifty UAVs over the Russian Federation: CPD reports damage to a strategic enterprise

Russian sources, citing the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, claim a power outage in the Rostov region. According to the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), facilities working for the occupying army were attacked in a number of Russian regions.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media and Kovalenko's Telegram channel.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense of the invaders, 48 UAVs were recorded over five regions of the Russian Federation, and especially over the territory of the Rostov region, on the night of July 4. In addition to Rostov, these were also the Kursk, Belgorod, Oryol, and Lipetsk regions.

Regarding the Rostov region:

Acting Governor Yuriy Slyusar claims in his Telegram that "almost 2,000 private houses, where more than 6,000 people live, were left without electricity."

According to the head of the CCD under the National Security and Defense Council, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, objects were attacked in the Russian Federation, including in the Moscow and Rostov regions.

The Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant was hit. This enterprise manufactures critical components for the Russian army: sights, rangefinders, thermal imagers, and fire control systems for tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, ships, and even aviation. This is where the "eyes" for Russian armored vehicles are assembled.

- Kovalenko reported.

Recall

Over the past day, the Russian occupying army lost 1,120 servicemen and dozens of units of weaponry. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.07.25 amounted to over one million personnel.

Russia launched 550 aerial attack means over Ukraine at night, including 539 drones and 11 missiles.

The night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, one of the worst, occurred immediately after Putin's conversation with Trump.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World
Kursk Oblast
Donald Trump
Tesla
