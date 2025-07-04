Almost fifty UAVs over the Russian Federation: CPD reports damage to a strategic enterprise

Russian sources, citing the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, claim a power outage in the Rostov region. According to the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), facilities working for the occupying army were attacked in a number of Russian regions.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the invaders, 48 UAVs were recorded over five regions of the Russian Federation, and especially over the territory of the Rostov region, on the night of July 4. In addition to Rostov, these were also the Kursk, Belgorod, Oryol, and Lipetsk regions.

Regarding the Rostov region:

Acting Governor Yuriy Slyusar claims in his Telegram that "almost 2,000 private houses, where more than 6,000 people live, were left without electricity."

According to the head of the CCD under the National Security and Defense Council, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, objects were attacked in the Russian Federation, including in the Moscow and Rostov regions.

The Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant was hit. This enterprise manufactures critical components for the Russian army: sights, rangefinders, thermal imagers, and fire control systems for tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, ships, and even aviation. This is where the "eyes" for Russian armored vehicles are assembled. - Kovalenko reported.

Over the past day, the Russian occupying army lost 1,120 servicemen and dozens of units of weaponry. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.07.25 amounted to over one million personnel.

Russia launched 550 aerial attack means over Ukraine at night, including 539 drones and 11 missiles.

The night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, one of the worst, occurred immediately after Putin's conversation with Trump.