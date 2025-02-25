Almost a quarter of the 4.5 million Ukrainians who have traveled abroad are men

There is no gender imbalance in Ukraine, as the majority of the 4.5 million Ukrainians who have moved abroad are women - about 66%.

This was reported by the Director of the Institute of Demography and Social Studies Ella Libanova during a briefing, UNN correspondent reports.

I am often asked whether the gender imbalance in our country has increased because of the war. Actually, no. Because most of the 4.5 million people who left, about 66%, are women. Why are there so many men? Because until the age of 18, boys left in the same way as girls. If we take the working age, men make up only 22% of the population - explained the expert.

She also noted the routes of travel abroad and the likely number of those “hiding abroad.

By the way, when they tell me that they see a lot of men of working age of mobilization abroad, I always ask: “Are you sure they left the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government?” Perhaps these were people who were in Crimea or Donbas at the beginning of the war. They also had Ukrainian passports. No one took them away. My point is that not many of our men are hiding abroad from mobilization - the expert noted.

Ella Libanova stated that the population of Ukraine on the government-controlled territory is currently about 31.5 million people.This is almost a quarter of the total population of the country before the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014.