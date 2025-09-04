At least 596 Belarusian citizens signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces in the first six months of 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to the "I Want to Live" project.

Belarus, a country with a population smaller than Moscow's, turns a blind eye to thousands of its citizens and natives going to their deaths for a few thousand dollars. The local regime is ready to sacrifice them to the Kremlin, paying for loyalty to an empire on whose money and bayonets the power in the country rests today. - the report says.

Earlier, a list of 742 mercenaries from Belarus who fought or are fighting against Ukraine was published. Among them, at least 96 deaths have been confirmed.

Russia actively recruits foreigners into so-called "meat units," exploiting the social and economic vulnerability of people in various countries. At the same time, in Belarus, despite criminal liability for mercenarism (Article 133 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus), not a single case has been opened since 2014 against citizens fighting on the side of the Russian Federation.

Analysts emphasize that the Belarusian authorities turn a blind eye to the participation of their citizens in the war, effectively allowing the Kremlin to use them as "cannon fodder."

Russia also attracts young people from Africa, Asia, and Latin America to produce attack drones in the "Alabuga" special economic zone. They are promised high salaries but are forced to assemble drones used for strikes on Ukraine.

