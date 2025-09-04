Almost 600 Belarusians signed contracts with the Russian army in early 2025

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
September 3, 05:28 PM • 16710 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM • 27464 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM • 22976 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 23196 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 43063 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 23006 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 24449 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 22652 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 24663 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 47132 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
74%
752mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 257763 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 249053 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 245972 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 240145 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in Lisbon11:48 PM • 1176 views
Publications
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 15325 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 43058 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 33162 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 47129 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 43906 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Paris
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 2672 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 7798 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM • 12149 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 29427 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 42465 views
Actual
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
TikTok

Almost 600 Belarusians signed contracts with the Russian army in early 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

At least 596 citizens of Belarus signed contracts with the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the first six months of 2025. The Belarusian authorities do not open cases against mercenaries, despite criminal liability for participating in conflicts.

Almost 600 Belarusians signed contracts with the Russian army in early 2025

At least 596 Belarusian citizens signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces in the first six months of 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to the "I Want to Live" project.

Belarus, a country with a population smaller than Moscow's, turns a blind eye to thousands of its citizens and natives going to their deaths for a few thousand dollars. The local regime is ready to sacrifice them to the Kremlin, paying for loyalty to an empire on whose money and bayonets the power in the country rests today.

- the report says.

Earlier, a list of 742 mercenaries from Belarus who fought or are fighting against Ukraine was published. Among them, at least 96 deaths have been confirmed.

Russia actively recruits foreigners into so-called "meat units," exploiting the social and economic vulnerability of people in various countries. At the same time, in Belarus, despite criminal liability for mercenarism (Article 133 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus), not a single case has been opened since 2014 against citizens fighting on the side of the Russian Federation.

Analysts emphasize that the Belarusian authorities turn a blind eye to the participation of their citizens in the war, effectively allowing the Kremlin to use them as "cannon fodder."

Recall

Russia also attracts young people from Africa, Asia, and Latin America to produce attack drones in the "Alabuga" special economic zone. They are promised high salaries but are forced to assemble drones used for strikes on Ukraine.

Thousands of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Federation cannot leave the front after the expiration of their contract - "I Want to Live" project16.08.25, 06:52 • 45191 view

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Belarus
Ukraine