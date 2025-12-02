Almost 5,000 subscribers left without electricity due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia district - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
5,000 subscribers were left without electricity due to a Russian strike on the Zaporizhzhia district. Energy workers will begin restoration work after the security situation improves.
As a result of Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia district, almost 5,000 subscribers were left without electricity, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to him, energy workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.
Recall
