Almost 5,000 subscribers left without electricity due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia district - OVA

As a result of Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia district, almost 5,000 subscribers were left without electricity, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, energy workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

Recall

From January to November 2025, almost 44,000 guided aerial bombs (KABs) were recorded against the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and frontline cities.