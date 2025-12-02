$42.340.08
December 2, 12:35 PM • 15502 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 45619 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 36193 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 29259 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 28166 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 55952 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 52835 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 60288 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 51751 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 46962 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Almost 5,000 subscribers left without electricity due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia district - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

5,000 subscribers were left without electricity due to a Russian strike on the Zaporizhzhia district. Energy workers will begin restoration work after the security situation improves.

Almost 5,000 subscribers left without electricity due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia district - OVA

As a result of Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia district, almost 5,000 subscribers were left without electricity, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

Details

Almost 5,000 subscribers were left without electricity as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district

- Fedorov said.

According to him, energy workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

Recall

From January to November 2025, almost 44,000 guided aerial bombs (KABs) were recorded against the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and frontline cities.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukraine