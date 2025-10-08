All urban planning schemes will now include protective structures: the Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill as a basis

At the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on October 8, 2025, the draft Law on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts on Preventing Emergencies and Eliminating Their Consequences was adopted as a basis. Among the key tasks of the bill are the digitalization of accounting processes and the issue of forming a fund of civil defense protective structures, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

The purpose of the bill, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada at its meeting on October 8, 2025, is to improve the legislation in force in the field of civil protection. It also concerns increasing the effectiveness of implementing state policy in the field of civil protection in peacetime and during a special period.

Among the tasks of the bill:

creation of a legal framework for the development of a network of safety centers and classes;

integration of issues of forming a fund of civil defense protective structures into urban planning documentation at all levels;

clarification of the powers of state authorities and local self-government bodies in the spheres of civil protection and urban planning;

digitalization of accounting processes, including certified emergency rescue services and fire and rescue units;

ensuring the effective work of civil protection entities in organizing and implementing measures during a special period;

elimination of terminological inconsistencies and outdated norms in legislation.

Additions

To this end, the bill provides for the introduction of relevant amendments to the Civil Protection Code of Ukraine, the Laws of Ukraine "On the Regulation of Urban Planning Activities", "On Local Self-Government in Ukraine", "On Local State Administrations" regarding the mandatory consideration of engineering and technical measures of civil protection, fire and man-made safety requirements in urban planning documentation, as well as proper maintenance and operation of civil defense protective structures.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a strategy for the development of the protective structures fund until 2034, worth UAH 789.3 billion.

Defense structures are being built all over Ukraine - Yusov