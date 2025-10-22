$41.740.01
Exclusive
01:53 PM
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
October 22, 07:30 AM
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
01:53 PM
01:53 PM
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4120 views

From 4:00 PM, all regions that experienced emergency shutdowns will have hourly outage schedules introduced, affecting up to three queues simultaneously. Also, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, power limitation schedules will be in effect for industrial consumers.

All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo

From 4 p.m. in Ukraine, in all regions where emergency power outages occurred, hourly shutdown schedules will be introduced for up to three queues simultaneously, in addition, schedules for industry will be in effect until 10 p.m., Ukrenergo reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

In order to power long-term disconnected consumers – in all regions where emergency shutdowns were previously applied, hourly shutdown schedules (HSS) will be introduced from 4 p.m. The scope of HSS application is up to three queues simultaneously.

- Ukrenergo reported.

How to find out about outages

You can find out the time and duration of outages at your address on the official pages of the distribution system operator (oblenergo) in your region.

In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turn22.10.25, 15:54 • 6632 views

In particular, according to DTEK, Kyiv is also being switched to outage schedules.

Also, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine.

- Ukrenergo emphasized.

Ukrainians were urged: "If you have electricity now – please, use it sparingly."

Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedules22.10.25, 13:59 • 5672 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity blackout schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine