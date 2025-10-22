All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo

From 4 p.m. in Ukraine, in all regions where emergency power outages occurred, hourly shutdown schedules will be introduced for up to three queues simultaneously, in addition, schedules for industry will be in effect until 10 p.m., Ukrenergo reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

In order to power long-term disconnected consumers – in all regions where emergency shutdowns were previously applied, hourly shutdown schedules (HSS) will be introduced from 4 p.m. The scope of HSS application is up to three queues simultaneously. - Ukrenergo reported.

How to find out about outages

You can find out the time and duration of outages at your address on the official pages of the distribution system operator (oblenergo) in your region.

In particular, according to DTEK, Kyiv is also being switched to outage schedules.

Also, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. - Ukrenergo emphasized.

Ukrainians were urged: "If you have electricity now – please, use it sparingly."

