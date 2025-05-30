All attempts by the Russians to cross the Vovcha River are futile, the Defense Forces are not giving them a single chance - Lyzogub

$41.530.06
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 2650 views

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11750 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 16586 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 16601 views

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 31434 views

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41632 views

May 30, 06:54 AM • 26155 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27807 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152493 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164038 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Publications
Exclusives
May 30, 04:24 AM • 26635 views

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19797 views

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19706 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

09:00 AM • 10637 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10640 views
01:52 PM • 752 views

12:00 PM • 10775 views

10:40 AM • 16601 views

Exclusive

08:52 AM • 31434 views

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41632 views
12:39 PM • 2550 views

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19806 views

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19886 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 116790 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 109373 views
All attempts by the Russians to cross the Vovcha River are futile, the Defense Forces are not giving them a single chance - Lyzogub

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1326 views

Russian troops storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Vovchansk direction up to 10 times a day, but unsuccessfully try to cross the Vovcha River. The Armed Forces of Ukraine control logistics and repel attempts to cross.

All attempts by the Russians to cross the Vovcha River are futile, the Defense Forces are not giving them a single chance - Lyzogub

The Russians regularly try to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers in the Vovchansk direction, Kharkiv region, and try in vain to overcome the Vovcha River, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine keep under full control. This was announced on the telethon by the head of the press service of the "Hart" Brigade, Ihor Lyzogub, reports UNN.

In general, there are up to 10 assaults per day in our direction. Basically, infantry of 5-10 people, small groups, are operating. Our fire weapons, artillery, mortars, and strike drone operators are working to prevent their advance - we are controlling the situation 

– Ihor Lyzogub noted.

He emphasized that the Vovcha River is a serious natural obstacle for the enemy.

All attempts by the enemy to overcome it are futile. Logistics routes in the direction are controlled by units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in which our brigade performs combat missions, which makes it impossible to build crossings on the river, and without a crossing it is impossible to move to the other bank 

– the spokesman explained.

According to him, the Russians sometimes try to cross in small groups of infantry of up to 5 people, even using improvised boats.

But if such activity is observed, the Armed Forces of Ukraine immediately work on the Russians 

– Lyzogub emphasized.

Russian troops are stuck on the Oskol: the Armed Forces do not allow the enemy to build pontoon bridges to create a real threat to Kupyansk29.05.25, 13:21 • 3098 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
