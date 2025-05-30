All attempts by the Russians to cross the Vovcha River are futile, the Defense Forces are not giving them a single chance - Lyzogub

The Russians regularly try to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers in the Vovchansk direction, Kharkiv region, and try in vain to overcome the Vovcha River, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine keep under full control. This was announced on the telethon by the head of the press service of the "Hart" Brigade, Ihor Lyzogub, reports UNN.

In general, there are up to 10 assaults per day in our direction. Basically, infantry of 5-10 people, small groups, are operating. Our fire weapons, artillery, mortars, and strike drone operators are working to prevent their advance - we are controlling the situation – Ihor Lyzogub noted.

He emphasized that the Vovcha River is a serious natural obstacle for the enemy.

All attempts by the enemy to overcome it are futile. Logistics routes in the direction are controlled by units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in which our brigade performs combat missions, which makes it impossible to build crossings on the river, and without a crossing it is impossible to move to the other bank – the spokesman explained.

According to him, the Russians sometimes try to cross in small groups of infantry of up to 5 people, even using improvised boats.

But if such activity is observed, the Armed Forces of Ukraine immediately work on the Russians – Lyzogub emphasized.

