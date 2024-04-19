Air Force warns of high-speed target towards Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
A high-speed target moving in the direction of Dnipro was detected, and a woman's body was pulled from the rubble in Dnipropetrovs'k region.
The Ukrainian Air Force has warned of a high-speed target in the direction of Dnipro, UNN reports.
Details
"High-speed target on the Dnipro," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a Telegram post.
In Dnipropetrovs'k region and a number of others, air raid alerts were issued.
A dead woman is unblocked from the rubble in Dnipropetrovs'k region19.04.24, 16:26 • 16041 view