Air defense works with drones in Kyiv region

In Kyiv region, unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are actively working on targets. Authorities urge citizens to stay in shelters until the air raid is over and take care of their own safety, UNN reports .

Details

Residents are asked to observe information silence - not to record or publish the work of Ukrainian defenders online. This will help save the lives of the military and ensure the successful operation of air defense.

Follow all instructions, stay in safe places, and wait for official notifications that the alert is over.

