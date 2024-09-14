Air defense works in Odesa: enemy UAVs and explosions spotted

Air defense against enemy shaheds is working in Odesa. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Add

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov confirmed the information about the explosions.

We hear explosions in the city!



Stay in your shelters

- said Gennady Trukhanov.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that explosions occurred in the city of Odesa. The Air Force reported that enemy UAVs were spotted in the direction of Odesa region.

Explosions occurred in Odesa