Air defense works in Odesa: enemy UAVs and explosions spotted
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense against enemy shaheds is in place in Odesa. Mayor Gennady Trukhanov confirmed the information about the explosions and urged residents to stay in shelters.
Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov confirmed the information about the explosions.
We hear explosions in the city!
Stay in your shelters
Earlier, it was reported that explosions occurred in the city of Odesa. The Air Force reported that enemy UAVs were spotted in the direction of Odesa region.